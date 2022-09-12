Josh Duhamel Has Exciting Relationship News
Nearly two decades after Fergie sang "Where Is the Love?," her ex-husband Josh Duhamel has found it with someone else. After the pair separated in 2017 and finalized their divorce in 2019, Duhamel began dating pageant queen Audra Mari. Although Duhamel was briefly linked to actor Eiza González in 2018, Mari is the "Transformers" star's first serious long-term relationship since his divorce. Upon their first public outing as a couple in 2019, a source told Entertainment TonightT, "Josh and Audra met through mutual friends and get along really well. The two have a great time together and are on the same page about what they want their future to be."
Three years later, that insider seems to have been spot on. In January, Duhamel and Mari got engaged. Duhamel posted a cute couple photo on Instagram, saying, "It's on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!! @audramarie." In the picture, they're holding up a paper that says, "Audra Diane Mari, will you marry me?"
Thankfully, Fergie has no hard feelings about the engagement — after all, big girls don't cry. She even showed some support in the comments, posting "Congrats!!!" with some hearts. At the time, a source told People, "Fergie is genuinely happy for Josh ... There seems to be zero bad blood." Now, Duhamel and Mari are taking their relationship even further.
Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari are married
Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari have tied the knot! Per TMZ, the happy newlyweds had a low-key ceremony on September 10 on the rooftop of the Jasper Hotel, in Duhamel's home state of North Dakota. Afterward, the couple and their wedding party stopped at a local tavern. While Duhamel has yet to acknowledge the wedding on social media, Mari posted a photo of the two locking lips in a convertible.
The news doesn't come as a surprise, with both Duhamel and Mari being open about wedding planning over the past few months. Back in May, Duhamel revealed to People that he was fine with something low-key as opposed to, say, glamorous: "Most of the stuff I don't care about. I just want there to be great music, I want to have people around that we love, and I want to be present." Then, in August, Mari wrote, "When you go through the wedding process it really sinks in how many people have touched your life thus far.. when I think about it I honestly just cry.. thank YOU to my entire village (as my mama calls it) for loving me throughout the last 28 years." Let's wish the couple many more together!