Josh Duhamel Has Exciting Relationship News

Nearly two decades after Fergie sang "Where Is the Love?," her ex-husband Josh Duhamel has found it with someone else. After the pair separated in 2017 and finalized their divorce in 2019, Duhamel began dating pageant queen Audra Mari. Although Duhamel was briefly linked to actor Eiza González in 2018, Mari is the "Transformers" star's first serious long-term relationship since his divorce. Upon their first public outing as a couple in 2019, a source told Entertainment TonightT, "Josh and Audra met through mutual friends and get along really well. The two have a great time together and are on the same page about what they want their future to be."

Three years later, that insider seems to have been spot on. In January, Duhamel and Mari got engaged. Duhamel posted a cute couple photo on Instagram, saying, "It's on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!! @audramarie." In the picture, they're holding up a paper that says, "Audra Diane Mari, will you marry me?"

Thankfully, Fergie has no hard feelings about the engagement — after all, big girls don't cry. She even showed some support in the comments, posting "Congrats!!!" with some hearts. At the time, a source told People, "Fergie is genuinely happy for Josh ... There seems to be zero bad blood." Now, Duhamel and Mari are taking their relationship even further.