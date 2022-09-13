Why Pete Davidson's 2022 Emmys Look Is Sure To Get A Reaction Out Of Kanye

Fans thought that Pete Davidson and Kanye "Ye" West would finally cross paths at the 2022 Emmys as the two were nominated for awards, but it didn't end up happening. Still, it doesn't mean that Ye will choose to keep quiet about Davidson's interesting, err, getup.

The "Saturday Night Live" alum made an appearance at the award show on September 12, making it his first major outing since his split from Kim Kardashian. He presented the award for Outstanding Comedy Series, and fans were quick to point out his quirky outfit choice. He was sporting a Dickies jumpsuit and a pair of white vintage sunglasses. "Pete Davidson coming out of absolute nowhere to present the last award of the night. Looking like Kanye dressed him," one fan joked. "Why is Pete Davidson cosplaying Kanye?!!!!" mused another. "Pete Davidson got on a whole Dickies fit at the Emmy's Kanye bout to have a cow," quipped a fan.

Pete Davidson 's speech at the Emmys 2022 #PeteDavidson pic.twitter.com/Z0nO58UAMg — Birdie (@derMauersegler) September 13, 2022

It's highly unlikely that Davidson purposely dressed like his online archnemesis, but there's a good chance Ye will make a big deal out of it. After all, he's made it a hobby to make fun of the comedian whenever he gets the chance. Just recently, he called out Davidson in a since-deleted Instagram post, mocking the "The King of Staten Island" star's mental health. "Ask Pete how those tattoos of my kids doing in the trauma unit," the rapper wrote, per Complex. For context, it was recently reported Davidson started seeking trauma therapy after being subjected to a string of threatening posts from the rapper.