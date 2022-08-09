Kanye West's Impact On Pete Davidson Is More Detrimental Than Anyone Expected
Kanye "Ye" West hasn't exactly made his disdain for Pete Davidson very private. The rapper has had it out for the former "Saturday Night Live" comedian ever since it was revealed in fall 2021 that Davidson was dating West's former wife, Kim Kardashian, and West hasn't held back when it comes to calling out his love rival.
In the music video for the single "Eazy" with The Game, West actually buried a Claymation version of Davidson alive and placed roses around his head, before releasing a second version which showed the comedian being repeatedly punched by a monkey as lyrics about beating Davidson rolled. Seriously. All that didn't stop when the news broke in August that Davidson and Kardashian had split after nine months of dating, either. Shortly after the split was made public news, West shared a since deleted fake front page from The New York Times on Instagram declaring, "Skete Davidson Dead at 28."
Kardashian was reported to be horrified by the insensitive post and demanded her ex remove it (as of August 9, West's Instagram grid remains empty). "Kim is furious with Kanye for posting Skete is dead," a source told Us Weekly, adding, "It's another one of his outbursts and it's not a joke to her." But how does Davidson really feel about the whole thing?
Pete Davidson reportedly got professional help following Kanye West's attacks
Sadly, Pete Davidson reportedly hasn't reacted well to Kanye "Ye" West's constant attacks. Though the star is no doubt used to the spotlight (his relationship with Ariana Grande brought about plenty of attention, after all), a source claimed West's behavior caused Davidson to seek professional help via trauma therapy while he was still with the mom of four. "The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Davidson], and he's had to seek out help," they told People, adding that Davidson doesn't regret his time with "The Kardashians" star but now wants to shift his focus back to work following their split.
The latest report goes against previous claims about how Davidson felt about West's public outbursts, as a source told Entertainment Tonight in March that he was supposedly unfazed by it all. The insider claimed the "Saturday Night Live" alum was unbothered by his then-girlfriend's former husband, adding, "He finds the fact that Kanye included a cartoon version of him in his music video hysterical. He is almost flattered by it all because it is so ridiculous to him."
Notably, Davidson has spoken bravely and candidly about his struggles with mental health issues before. The actor confirmed in 2021 that he'd been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, sharing on Variety's "Actors on Actors," "When somebody finally tells you, the weight of the world feels lifted off your shoulders. You feel so much better."
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.