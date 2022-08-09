Kanye West's Impact On Pete Davidson Is More Detrimental Than Anyone Expected

Sadly, Pete Davidson reportedly hasn't reacted well to Kanye "Ye" West's constant attacks. Though the star is no doubt used to the spotlight (his relationship with Ariana Grande brought about plenty of attention, after all), a source claimed West's behavior caused Davidson to seek professional help via trauma therapy while he was still with the mom of four. "The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Davidson], and he's had to seek out help," they told People, adding that Davidson doesn't regret his time with "The Kardashians" star but now wants to shift his focus back to work following their split.

The latest report goes against previous claims about how Davidson felt about West's public outbursts, as a source told Entertainment Tonight in March that he was supposedly unfazed by it all. The insider claimed the "Saturday Night Live" alum was unbothered by his then-girlfriend's former husband, adding, "He finds the fact that Kanye included a cartoon version of him in his music video hysterical. He is almost flattered by it all because it is so ridiculous to him."

Notably, Davidson has spoken bravely and candidly about his struggles with mental health issues before. The actor confirmed in 2021 that he'd been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, sharing on Variety's "Actors on Actors," "When somebody finally tells you, the weight of the world feels lifted off your shoulders. You feel so much better."

