Fans Are Absolutely Furious Over Olivia Newton-John Being Forgotten At The 2022 Emmys

Tributes have poured in from across the globe ever since it was announced that Olivia Newton-John had died aged 73 on August 8. The "Grease" star's husband, John Easterling, confirmed the tragic news via a post on her official Facebook page, announcing she had passed away after being diagnosed with breast cancer more than once. "Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time," the heartbreaking statement read.

One of those issuing the most touching tribute to the beloved singer and actor was her "Grease" co-star John Travolta, who took to Instagram to publicly mourn his close friend. "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much," he captioned a throwback snap of the "Physical" hitmaker. "We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!" he added, signing off his heartfelt post, "Your Danny, your John!"

But not everyone honored Newton-John in the same poignant way — and fans are not happy. Cue the Emmys backlash.