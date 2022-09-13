Kelly Rizzo's Reaction To The Bob Saget Tribute At The 2022 Emmys Will Bring You To Tears

Kelly Rizzo — clearly moved by the touching tribute to her late husband Bob Saget — took to her Instagram to pen a heartfelt reaction to her followers. "I've been a wreck all day waiting for this," she wrote over a picture of the "In Memoriam" segment on Monday (via People). She added that the moment "broke my heart all over again," but believes the comedian would "be proud" that his peers took the time to recognize his decades-long career and accomplishments. She concluded the note by saying "this is still all so damn weird and surreal."

John Stamos, who worked with the actor on "Full House," also paid tribute to his "buddy, Bob Saget" at the D23 Expo earlier this month, where he shared a sweet memory of the last time the two visited Disneyland together. "I don't remember what rides we went on; I don't remember what we ate, but I do remember the feelings that we felt," he recalled, per People. He added that every day he spent with Saget was his "favorite day," especially the one they shared at Disneyland.