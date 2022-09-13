Kelly Rizzo's Reaction To The Bob Saget Tribute At The 2022 Emmys Will Bring You To Tears
Kelly Rizzo has responded to the touching tribute paid to her late husband, Bob Saget, at the 2022 Emmy Awards — and it's a real tearjerker. The actor was among many that the academy celebrated as part of the show's touching "In Memoriam" segment. John Legend took to the stage to perform his new song "Pieces," as a video montage honored Saget and others who have died over the past year, including Betty White, Ray Liotta, Betty White, Sidney Poitier, and Anne Heche, per People.
The celebrated comedian and television star tragically died earlier this year from what an autopsy later revealed to be head trauma believed to be related to a fall. The 65-year-old had earned the name "America's Dad" for bridging generations and warming hearts as Danny Tanner on the beloved '90s sitcom, "Full House." Rizzo — who wasn't in attendance at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles — took notice of her husband's recognition by sharing a message to her Instagram followers.
The tribute left Kelly Rizzo heartbroken
Kelly Rizzo — clearly moved by the touching tribute to her late husband Bob Saget — took to her Instagram to pen a heartfelt reaction to her followers. "I've been a wreck all day waiting for this," she wrote over a picture of the "In Memoriam" segment on Monday (via People). She added that the moment "broke my heart all over again," but believes the comedian would "be proud" that his peers took the time to recognize his decades-long career and accomplishments. She concluded the note by saying "this is still all so damn weird and surreal."
John Stamos, who worked with the actor on "Full House," also paid tribute to his "buddy, Bob Saget" at the D23 Expo earlier this month, where he shared a sweet memory of the last time the two visited Disneyland together. "I don't remember what rides we went on; I don't remember what we ate, but I do remember the feelings that we felt," he recalled, per People. He added that every day he spent with Saget was his "favorite day," especially the one they shared at Disneyland.