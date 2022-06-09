Kelly Rizzo Takes A Big Step In Moving On From Her Life With Bob Saget

Bob Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, is taking a big step in moving on with her life following the death of the beloved comedian in January. The world was saddened by Saget's sudden passing after he was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, following a show in the Sunshine State. "We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter," his family confirmed in a statement, per Fox News. "Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."

Rizzo has continued to share touching tributes to her late husband, including posting a sweet photo of them together on Instagram a few days after his death. "I have no regrets. We loved each other so damn much and told each other 500 times every day. Constantly," she sweetly wrote in the caption. "I know how much he loved me until the very last moment and he knew the same. I'm so grateful for that. Not everyone gets that."

But, sadly, there comes a time following a devastating loss when things have to change.