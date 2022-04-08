Kelly Rizzo Is About To Make A Big Life Change After Bob Saget's Death
"Full House" star Bob Saget's death shattered hearts across the globe, but none more than that of his wife, Kelly Rizzo. Authorities found Saget dead in his hotel room at the Four Seasons in Orlando, shortly after he finished playing a comedy show in the area. The news came as a huge shock to the world, mainly because only hours before, Saget gushed over how amazing he felt to be doing stand-up in front of a crowd again. Medical examiners later determined that Saget died from head trauma.
After the news of his death broke, tributes from famous friends like John Stamos came pouring in. It took a few days for Rizzo to gather her thoughts and articulate how she was feeling after the loss of her husband. "My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything. I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers," she said in a statement (per People). Rizzo shared a similar statement on her Instagram feed, where she tried to find the silver lining in Saget's death. "I'm trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH," she shared.
Now, Rizzo is looking to pick up the pieces and make a considerable life change.
Kelly Rizzo plans to sell the home she shared with Bob Saget
Death brings a lot of heartache and changes. Kelly Rizzo has been through a challenging time since losing her beloved husband Bob Saget, and the "Eat Travel Rock" host is looking to take another big step. One of those changes is selling the home that she once shared with Saget. An insider explained to Us Weekly why Rizzo came to the decision. "Kelly is in the process of putting their family home up for sale," the source shared. "While there are many happy memories they shared together with his family, it has become too much of a burden on her to keep the house." The insider did not reveal any further details about where Rizzo plans to move.
Since the death of her husband, Rizzo has been leaning on those who are closest to her. She's also made a few new friends who can share in her grief, including Amanda Kloots, who lost her husband, Nick Cordero, to complications from COVID-19. "New friends in a club we didn't ever think we'd be in. So grateful to know this strong woman, sharing stories only helps this rollercoaster we are on," Kloots shared in an Instagram post featuring Rizzo.
Rizzo has also been spending time trying to get a judge to block details of Saget's death from being released to the public. Luckily for her, in March, a judge permanently blocked the release of records.