Kelly Rizzo Is About To Make A Big Life Change After Bob Saget's Death

"Full House" star Bob Saget's death shattered hearts across the globe, but none more than that of his wife, Kelly Rizzo. Authorities found Saget dead in his hotel room at the Four Seasons in Orlando, shortly after he finished playing a comedy show in the area. The news came as a huge shock to the world, mainly because only hours before, Saget gushed over how amazing he felt to be doing stand-up in front of a crowd again. Medical examiners later determined that Saget died from head trauma.

After the news of his death broke, tributes from famous friends like John Stamos came pouring in. It took a few days for Rizzo to gather her thoughts and articulate how she was feeling after the loss of her husband. "My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything. I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers," she said in a statement (per People). Rizzo shared a similar statement on her Instagram feed, where she tried to find the silver lining in Saget's death. "I'm trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH," she shared.

Now, Rizzo is looking to pick up the pieces and make a considerable life change.