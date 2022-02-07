Bob Saget's Widow And Amanda Kloots Make Dark Joke About Their Friendship

For a moment, it seemed like the world stood still on January 9 following the tragic death of comedian Bob Saget. The man who we came to know and love for his role as Danny Tanner on "Full House" was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. As of this writing, autopsy results are currently pending, but Saget's family had a long history of heart attacks.

Once news of Saget's death broke, fans, friends, and former co-stars flooded social media with tributes to America's favorite TV dad. Not only did one of Saget's best friends, John Stamos, share a few touching tributes, but even the super-private Olsen twins issued a statement following the loss. Of course, plenty of other members of the "Full House" cast also shared tributes, but the public waited for Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, to break her silence. It took a few days for Rizzo to share a message, but it was everything you would expect. "My sweet husband. After much reflection this week, I'm trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time," she wrote. "But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH."

Rizzo also expressed her gratitude for getting to spend the last six years with Saget, and it's safe to say that tribute brought many to tears. Now, she's leaning on others for support, including someone who knows the feeling all too well.