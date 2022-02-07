Bob Saget's Widow And Amanda Kloots Make Dark Joke About Their Friendship
For a moment, it seemed like the world stood still on January 9 following the tragic death of comedian Bob Saget. The man who we came to know and love for his role as Danny Tanner on "Full House" was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. As of this writing, autopsy results are currently pending, but Saget's family had a long history of heart attacks.
Once news of Saget's death broke, fans, friends, and former co-stars flooded social media with tributes to America's favorite TV dad. Not only did one of Saget's best friends, John Stamos, share a few touching tributes, but even the super-private Olsen twins issued a statement following the loss. Of course, plenty of other members of the "Full House" cast also shared tributes, but the public waited for Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, to break her silence. It took a few days for Rizzo to share a message, but it was everything you would expect. "My sweet husband. After much reflection this week, I'm trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time," she wrote. "But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH."
Rizzo also expressed her gratitude for getting to spend the last six years with Saget, and it's safe to say that tribute brought many to tears. Now, she's leaning on others for support, including someone who knows the feeling all too well.
Amanda Kloots and Kelly Rizzo joined together for this touching Instagram post
Amanda Kloots and Kelly Rizzo joined a club that nobody ever wants to. As fans know, Kloots lost her husband Nick Cordero in 2020 to COVID-19. She has shared many posts on social media to remember her late husband, but things took a different turn in early February. The mother of one took to Instagram to share a selfie-style shot of herself and Rizzo. Kloots tagged her location in Los Angeles and rocked a blue trucker hat with her son Elvis' name on it, while Rizzo wore her blonde locks down with a side part.
"New friends in a club we didn't ever think we'd be in. So grateful to now know this strong woman, sharing stories only helps this rollercoaster we are on," Kloots captioned the photo. Rizzo made sure to leave a comment to express her gratitude for the meeting. "If I'm going to be in this club, I'm grateful to have genuine caring people like you by my side," she commented. In turn, Rizzo shared the photo on her Instagram Stories with an equally sweet caption. "So grateful to connect with this strong angel of a human. Her insight is so incredible and helpful. Love you already," she wrote.
In late January, Rizzo shared a sweet photo of herself and her late husband Bob Saget doing a cheers with copper mugs and expressing how life would never be the same. There's no doubt that he's sorely missed.