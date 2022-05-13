Kelly Rizzo Shares A Heartbreaking Admission About How She's Doing After Bob Saget's Death
Kelly Rizzo shared a heartbreaking update about how she's coping after Bob Saget's death. People reported Rizzo and Amanda Kloots were part of a panel discussion on May 11 discussing grief. The tragic death of Saget, the beloved 65-year-old comedian, is still being felt by many. The "Full House" star was found dead in his Orlando hotel room on January 9. An autopsy later reported Saget's official cause of death was head trauma.
The 42-year-old widow has received support from family and friends, the "Full House" cast, and new friends like Kloots. "The Talk" host lost her husband Nick Cordero to COVID-19 in 2020. Kloots wrote about her friendship with Rizzo in a poignant Instagram post earlier this year: "New friends in a club we didn't ever think we'd be in. So grateful to now know this strong woman, sharing stories only helps this rollercoaster we are on." Rizzo is trying to move forward after her devastating loss. A source told Us Weekly in April that she put the home she shared with Saget up for sale, explaining, "While there are many happy memories they shared together with his family, it has become too much of a burden on her to keep the house."
Rizzo bravely continues her journey without her husband, but you'll need to grab a Kleenex before reading her latest touching admission.
Kelly Rizzo still feels married to Bob Saget
Kelly Rizzo shared that she still feels married to Bob Saget during a May 11 panel on grief with Amanda Kloots. "It's like, he's still my husband," Rizzo shared, according to People. "It's not like, 'Oh, he's my former husband.'" The widow of the "Full House" star confessed, "It's like ... the relationship is different now. It's just — it is what it is." Rizzo believes all loved ones who have passed are "still there" in her heart and mind. While she has moved into her new home, she told the panel there are reminders of her husband throughout the house and she still talks to him.
Us Weekly reported that Rizzo also told the panel about a recent visit from Saget's three grown daughters: Aubrey, 35; Lara, 32; and Jennifer, 29. Rizzo said, "His girls came to stay with me for, you know, the first time since I moved into the new house just this last week, and they walked in, and I was like, 'So it's kind of like a museum to your dad, so don't freak out but yes, he's everywhere.'" In a previous interview with Us Weekly, the food-and-travel blogger said she was "super close" with Saget's daughters, and the beloved comedian told the outlet his wife's connection with the girls was "magical."