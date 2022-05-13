Kelly Rizzo Shares A Heartbreaking Admission About How She's Doing After Bob Saget's Death

Kelly Rizzo shared a heartbreaking update about how she's coping after Bob Saget's death. People reported Rizzo and Amanda Kloots were part of a panel discussion on May 11 discussing grief. The tragic death of Saget, the beloved 65-year-old comedian, is still being felt by many. The "Full House" star was found dead in his Orlando hotel room on January 9. An autopsy later reported Saget's official cause of death was head trauma.

The 42-year-old widow has received support from family and friends, the "Full House" cast, and new friends like Kloots. "The Talk" host lost her husband Nick Cordero to COVID-19 in 2020. Kloots wrote about her friendship with Rizzo in a poignant Instagram post earlier this year: "New friends in a club we didn't ever think we'd be in. So grateful to now know this strong woman, sharing stories only helps this rollercoaster we are on." Rizzo is trying to move forward after her devastating loss. A source told Us Weekly in April that she put the home she shared with Saget up for sale, explaining, "While there are many happy memories they shared together with his family, it has become too much of a burden on her to keep the house."

Rizzo bravely continues her journey without her husband, but you'll need to grab a Kleenex before reading her latest touching admission.