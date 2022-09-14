Rosie O'Donnell Reveals How Her New Relationship Is Going
Rosie O'Donnell's love life has played out in the press a lot during her lifetime. According to Closer Weekly, the star married twice, once to Kelli Carpenter in 2004 and then again to the late Michelle Rounds in 2011. O'Donnell also famously dated and got engaged to police officer Elizabeth Rooney. In 2018, People shared news of the engagement, and the comedian spilled a little tea about the romance. "This is a long time in the future. We both decided that that would be best," she shared. "She lives in Boston now, and I live here in New York. It's been a long-distance thing. It's been great. I think she's a wonderful woman."
But, O'Donnell's relationship with Rooney did not last. Just a year after getting engaged, the pair called it quits. O'Donnell opened up about the rocky relationship in an interview with Extra, per People, sharing that she was "hoping for the best" while noting it's always "hard" to go through issues in the public eye.
After O'Donnell and Rooney split, she eventually found love again with Aimee Hauer. In June, O'Donnell and Hauer went Instagram official, and in July, the pair made their first red carpet debut via People. According to the outlet, the couple enjoyed a day out at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles, attending the Stand Up for Friendly House charity event. Now, the relationship seems to be going really well, and O'Donnell couldn't help but gush about it in a new interview.
Rosie O'Donnell is head over heels
Rosie O'Donnell is in love and doesn't care who knows it! In an interview with "The Howard Stern Show" the 60-year-old gushed over her girlfriend, Aimee Hauer, who she just so happened to meet on TikTok. "I watched her little videos, and every time I saw her I would smile and (be) like, 'This woman is perfect," she told Stern. "Look at her, she's so happy and enthusiastic and bright, and she has a light coming from her." It seems like it was love at the first view!
O'Donnell told Stern that while it was uncharacteristic for her to reach out to someone on social media, she slid into Hauer's DM's. It took Hauer 10 days to reply, but she eventually responded with a video of herself singing to the former "View" host. "I'm in love, I am. She's really kind and wonderful," O'Donnell confessed to Stern and listeners. "I like the pace that we're going at, it's not a U-Haul situation." Another thing that O'Donnell loves about her girlfriend? Her 23 tattoos, which she called "very, very sexy."
From time to time, O'Donnell shares glimpses of her romance on Instagram as well. On September 12, O'Donnell posted a sweet solo shot of Hauer gazing into the distance. "Nyc ... this beauty," she simply captioned the photo along with a hashtag of the date. Fans seemed to give their stamp of approval as many left nice comments. "Lovely. So happy for you both," one person wrote. Awe!