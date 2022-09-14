Rosie O'Donnell Reveals How Her New Relationship Is Going

Rosie O'Donnell's love life has played out in the press a lot during her lifetime. According to Closer Weekly, the star married twice, once to Kelli Carpenter in 2004 and then again to the late Michelle Rounds in 2011. O'Donnell also famously dated and got engaged to police officer Elizabeth Rooney. In 2018, People shared news of the engagement, and the comedian spilled a little tea about the romance. "This is a long time in the future. We both decided that that would be best," she shared. "She lives in Boston now, and I live here in New York. It's been a long-distance thing. It's been great. I think she's a wonderful woman."

But, O'Donnell's relationship with Rooney did not last. Just a year after getting engaged, the pair called it quits. O'Donnell opened up about the rocky relationship in an interview with Extra, per People, sharing that she was "hoping for the best" while noting it's always "hard" to go through issues in the public eye.

After O'Donnell and Rooney split, she eventually found love again with Aimee Hauer. In June, O'Donnell and Hauer went Instagram official, and in July, the pair made their first red carpet debut via People. According to the outlet, the couple enjoyed a day out at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles, attending the Stand Up for Friendly House charity event. Now, the relationship seems to be going really well, and O'Donnell couldn't help but gush about it in a new interview.