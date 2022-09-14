Body Language Expert Says Queen's Coffin March Signifies Turning Point For Harry And William - Exclusive

On September 8, many across the world were saddened when the royal family's Twitter account announced Queen Elizabeth II passed away at 96. Since then, the remaining royals have somberly picked up the pieces in the wake of the matriarch's death while also stepping into new official roles. However, alongside their duties to the late queen, the family have also put aside their differences to form a united front –– specifically regarding Prince Harry and William, Prince of Wales.

Over the last two years, the brothers have navigated a tense relationship after Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties. "We all know what the British Press can be like, and it was destroying my mental health," Harry told James Corden in 2021. "So I did what any husband and any father would do and be like I need to get my family out of here." There have been rumors William wasn't as supportive in Harry's efforts, while others have accused the younger royal of unfairly icing out his sibling.

While Harry and William have seemingly put their differences to rest over the last week, fans have speculated that the two are still embroiled in a feud after their latest appearance at the queen's coffin procession on September 14. However, a body language expert has shut down any rumors of tension.