Jada Pinkett Smith's Latest Selfie Brings Up Memories Of The Oscars Slap

After she was called "G.I. Jane" by Chris Rock in the Oscar joke that led to the slap, Jada Pinkett Smith is turning an insult into something inspiring. On September 13, the actor posted a stunning selfie via Instagram alongside the caption, "Happy Bald is Beautiful day to all my brothers and sisters with no hair." Before and after the incident, Pinkett Smith has been vocal about experiencing alopecia areata, the medical term for patchy hair loss. She even dedicated a "Red Table Talk" episode to the condition in 2018, saying, "It was one of those times in my life when I was literally shaking with fear ... My hair has been a big part of me."

While Pinkett Smith didn't mention Rock or acknowledge the slap at all, the post still evokes the drama of months past. After the Oscars, there was considerable debate over whether or not Rock knew about her alopecia when making the joke. Although he had previous beef with Pinkett Smith, it's unclear if he kept up with her enough to hear about it. Either way, she's chosen to redefine the moment and spin it into something positive.

Between Rock's comedy tour and Pinkett Smith putting her confidence on display, two out of the three parties involved in the slap have successfully bounced back. All that's left is a comeback for the Fresh Prince — time will tell if and when that happens.