Oscars Producer Confirms What We Suspected About Chris Rock's G.I. Jane Joke

There's arguably not been as much talk about an altercation since the Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali "fight of the century" in 1971. Will Smith's attack on Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars was the slap that was felt all around the world. Will delivered a mighty right-hander after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.

An uncensored video has been released of the incident. Will was laughing at a quip about Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz being nominated for the same category. "He can't win if [she] loses," Rock said. "He's praying Will Smith wins." But the laughter turned to fury after Jada, who has alopecia, became the punchline. "Jada, I love ya, G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it," Rock joked. Initially, Will laughed, but Jada rolled her eyes, prompting Will to approach Rock. "Uh, oh! the comedian said. Then ... BAM! "Oh wow!" a clearly dazed Rock exclaimed.

Smith returned to his seat. "Keep my wife's name out your f***ing mouth," he shouted. The actor later made a tearful apology to the Academy — noticeably omitting Rock's name from the mea culpa. The Los Angeles Times reported the altercation had Academy organizers up in arms as they decided on the correct course of action. There was pressure, internally and externally, for Smith to be expelled from the Academy. In an interview, the Oscars' producer, Will Packer, spoke about the joke that started the whole debacle.