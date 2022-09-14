Brittany Snow Has Sad Relationship News

Actor Brittany Snow and her husband, Tyler Stanaland, are giving fans an update about their relationship after rumors circulated about a potential breakup. While the two had run in the same circles for years, Snow and Stanaland officially became a couple back in 2018 after he "slid into [Snow's] DMs," per NBC's "Today." After two years of dating, Stanaland popped the question and the couple got married in March 2020, just before the major throes of the pandemic.

When the "Hairspray" actor met her future husband, he was a former pro-surfer turned real estate agent in the Laguna Beach area of California. Stanaland admitted to The Knot in 2020 that when he first watched "Pitch Perfect," he developed a crush on Snow's character in the movie and they remarkably hit it off. While he was first relatively unknown in the world of Hollywood, Stanaland appeared as a realtor on the premiere season of Netflix's "Selling Sunset" spinoff, "Selling the OC." The avid surfer caused headlines and speculation when he said that he loved surfing more than his wife, Snow, during an episode of "Selling the OC." He told Us Weekly that Snow thought the line was "entertaining." But it also raised eyebrows when the show aired scenes of Stanaland semi-flirting with and nearly kissing one of his co-stars, per E! News.

So, amidst all of these rumors, Snow and Stanaland are finally confirming the current status of their relationship.