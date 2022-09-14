Brittany Snow Has Sad Relationship News
Actor Brittany Snow and her husband, Tyler Stanaland, are giving fans an update about their relationship after rumors circulated about a potential breakup. While the two had run in the same circles for years, Snow and Stanaland officially became a couple back in 2018 after he "slid into [Snow's] DMs," per NBC's "Today." After two years of dating, Stanaland popped the question and the couple got married in March 2020, just before the major throes of the pandemic.
When the "Hairspray" actor met her future husband, he was a former pro-surfer turned real estate agent in the Laguna Beach area of California. Stanaland admitted to The Knot in 2020 that when he first watched "Pitch Perfect," he developed a crush on Snow's character in the movie and they remarkably hit it off. While he was first relatively unknown in the world of Hollywood, Stanaland appeared as a realtor on the premiere season of Netflix's "Selling Sunset" spinoff, "Selling the OC." The avid surfer caused headlines and speculation when he said that he loved surfing more than his wife, Snow, during an episode of "Selling the OC." He told Us Weekly that Snow thought the line was "entertaining." But it also raised eyebrows when the show aired scenes of Stanaland semi-flirting with and nearly kissing one of his co-stars, per E! News.
So, amidst all of these rumors, Snow and Stanaland are finally confirming the current status of their relationship.
Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland are officially separated
After two years of marriage, Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland announced that they are splitting. On September 14, Snow revealed the news in an Instagram post alongside a post from Stanaland with the same caption.
"After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate," Snow wrote. "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie." The couple then asked for privacy as they "navigate this new chapter."
While the couple seems to be trying to stay civil, People reported that Snow and Stanaland had marital problems due to the "Selling the OC" drama. Then, TMZ refuted Stanaland's cheating rumors, but their sources claim that the couple's long-distance relationship was the true cause of the breakup.