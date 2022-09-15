Serena Williams Hints Tom Brady Inspires Her Possible Return To Tennis

Serena Williams shocked the world in August 2022 when she announced that she would retire from tennis partly to focus on being a mom and expanding her family. According to her September Vogue cover story, Williams' decision to leave the sport she dominated for decades wasn't easy. "Believe me, I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family," wrote Williams, who currently has one daughter. "I don't think it's fair. If I were a guy, I wouldn't be writing this because I'd be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family." The tennis star's last game at the U.S. Open drew widespread fanfare as tennis fans (and celebs) gathered to see Williams off on her next journey.

Though Williams lost her match to Ajla Tomljanović (per NPR), which became the most-watched tennis match in ESPN's history (per CNN), social media celebrated Williams' long and fruitful career. NBA legend Lebron James retweeted a video of himself recounting Williams' legacy, captioning it, "#SerenaWilliams THANK YOU!! You're so d*** DOPE!!" Meanwhile, Michelle Obama also took to Twitter to dote on the tennis star, congratulating her on becoming "one of the greatest athletes of all time," alongside a montage of Williams' career highlights. All in all, Williams' last match was a bittersweet moment for fans. However, the tennis legend is already considering returning to the game — and thanks to Tom Brady!