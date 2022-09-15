Erika Jayne Gives Update On The Status Of Her Controversial Earrings
Erika Jayne seems to be clapping back at the haters — one at a time. The outspoken reality star has faced a lot of heat as of late, especially regarding her husband, Tom Girardi, and his explosive lawsuit. There's no doubt that it's been one of the hottest and most controversial headlines in housewives history. As fans who watch "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" know, the topic of Jayne's involvement in the ordeal comes up pretty frequently, and she's not shy about defending herself and sticking to her guns.
Jennifer Lawrence, who is famously a huge fan of most housewives franchises, made headlines when she called Jayne "evil" and suggested she hire a publicist. Yep, the claws were out. According to People, Jayne addressed "The Hunger Games" star's comments during an episode of "Watch What Happens Live" on September 14. "Well, you know, it's easy to label people when they are at their absolute lowest going through something in real time on television," she told Cohen and viewers. And in true Erika Jayne fashion, she clapped back with a blow of her own. "But anytime that she would like to come on down and mix it up with us, I'm sure that we could unmask the ugly parts of her personality, as well."
But the drama did not stop there. Jayne also put out a few more fires, including defending herself against another hot-button issue over her expensive earrings.
Erika Jayne addresses earring controversy as she's on the defense yet again
Erika Jayne is one the defense once again, this time over earrings. During a "Watch What Happens Live" appearance with Andy Cohen, the Bravo boss asked the "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star to clarify her statements on how she felt about the Lion Air victims after many fans said that they felt like she didn't care about them. Once Jayne clarified her statements, actor Michael Rapaport asked her about the infamous earrings that Girardi bought her and whether or not she still had them in her possession.
"The earrings were turned over. I was asked to turn them over and I complied as I've complied with everything from the beginning. And they are in a third-party trust. And the bankruptcy trustee, I believe has them," Jayne explained. Still, many people took to the comments section of the YouTube video to weigh in on what we can only now refer to as #earringgate. "Erika doesn't understand that by wearing the earrings, it's just rude. She's flaunting that she got money from GK, and they didn't," one person wrote. "Yes take off your earrings and give them to the victims," another chimed in.
As many know, Jayne didn't want to let go of the luxurious jewelry. In June, People reported that Jayne fought to keep the pair of earrings that Girardi gifted her back in 2007 but ultimately lost. The price tag? A whopping $750,000.