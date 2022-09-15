Erika Jayne Gives Update On The Status Of Her Controversial Earrings

Erika Jayne seems to be clapping back at the haters — one at a time. The outspoken reality star has faced a lot of heat as of late, especially regarding her husband, Tom Girardi, and his explosive lawsuit. There's no doubt that it's been one of the hottest and most controversial headlines in housewives history. As fans who watch "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" know, the topic of Jayne's involvement in the ordeal comes up pretty frequently, and she's not shy about defending herself and sticking to her guns.

Jennifer Lawrence, who is famously a huge fan of most housewives franchises, made headlines when she called Jayne "evil" and suggested she hire a publicist. Yep, the claws were out. According to People, Jayne addressed "The Hunger Games" star's comments during an episode of "Watch What Happens Live" on September 14. "Well, you know, it's easy to label people when they are at their absolute lowest going through something in real time on television," she told Cohen and viewers. And in true Erika Jayne fashion, she clapped back with a blow of her own. "But anytime that she would like to come on down and mix it up with us, I'm sure that we could unmask the ugly parts of her personality, as well."

But the drama did not stop there. Jayne also put out a few more fires, including defending herself against another hot-button issue over her expensive earrings.