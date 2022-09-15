Another Jersey Reality Star Chimes In On Teresa Giudice's Drama With Melissa Gorga
When Teresa Guidice, who stars on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," wed Luis Ruelas in August, fans couldn't' imagine endless drama the event would spur. But boy, it just keeps coming. From Guidice's interesting choice in wedding hair to her brother Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga skipping out on her nuptials, what should've been an absolutely joyous occasion has turned into fodder for social media. The latter, of course, is what really has people talking.
For the past decade, Guidice and Melissa have had their rifts, which included Guidice accusing Melissa of being a gold digger, per E News, and their husbands fighting on camera, per Bravo, play out on the popular Bravo reality show. However, they always managed to eventually make up for the sake of Joe, who was sometimes caught in the middle. Over the Summer, Guidice brought up unsubstantiated cheating rumors about the couple while filming Season 9 of "RHONJ," setting Melissa off and prompting she and Joe to skip Guidice's wedding, according to People.
Since then, their reignited feud has played out on social media, with all three parties chiming in along with fans. Now, another celebrity with ties to New Jersey has shared her two cents on the drama.
Nicole Polizzi, famously known as Snooki, helped put New Jersey on the reality TV map, along with her "Jersey Shore" co-stars. And even though her decade-long history with the MTV franchise has been filled with ups and downs, the reality star still has her finger on the pulse of TV drama. The mom of three recently shared her thoughts on Melissa Gorga and Teresa Guidice's feud. According to her, New Jerseyans are talking about it. "I live in Jersey, like, literally so close to [Gorga]," Snooki shared with Page Six. "A lot of people are talking about that." The New Jersey native also shared that it's not just people personally familiar with the people involved. "Like, [people] that are not on the show [are talking about it]," added Snooki. "Just people in town and everywhere."
If Snooki's claims are true, then it appears that people will have much more to talk about, as Melissa and Guidice's feud doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon, despite the fact that at least some of the involved parties want things to be over. After Guidice's wedding, Melissa had Joe Gorga appear on her podcast, "Melissa Gorga on Display," and shared, "Sometimes when things are too toxic and you try over and over and over again and it just keeps coming back around to the same thing. Even if it's family, you have to let it go."