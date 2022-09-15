Another Jersey Reality Star Chimes In On Teresa Giudice's Drama With Melissa Gorga

When Teresa Guidice, who stars on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," wed Luis Ruelas in August, fans couldn't' imagine endless drama the event would spur. But boy, it just keeps coming. From Guidice's interesting choice in wedding hair to her brother Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga skipping out on her nuptials, what should've been an absolutely joyous occasion has turned into fodder for social media. The latter, of course, is what really has people talking.

For the past decade, Guidice and Melissa have had their rifts, which included Guidice accusing Melissa of being a gold digger, per E News, and their husbands fighting on camera, per Bravo, play out on the popular Bravo reality show. However, they always managed to eventually make up for the sake of Joe, who was sometimes caught in the middle. Over the Summer, Guidice brought up unsubstantiated cheating rumors about the couple while filming Season 9 of "RHONJ," setting Melissa off and prompting she and Joe to skip Guidice's wedding, according to People.

Since then, their reignited feud has played out on social media, with all three parties chiming in along with fans. Now, another celebrity with ties to New Jersey has shared her two cents on the drama.