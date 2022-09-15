Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Defends Gisele Bündchen Amid Tom Brady Marriage Rumors

One thing's for sure — Camille Kostek is not afraid to speak her mind on pretty much any topic. Since she first gained fame, Kostek has been the subject of plenty of headlines, which we all know comes with the territory when you're dating someone like former NFL star Rob Gronkowski.

Like we said, Kostek is pretty much an open book during interviews, and in July, she spilled the tea on whether or not she thinks that Gronkowski will remain in retirement after his second announcement or follow in the footsteps of Tom Brady and un-retire once again. "I am an honest lady, and honestly, in my heart, I didn't feel like this one is a forever one. So, I think maybe he'll come back again," she told Sports Illustrated. "I feel like him, and Tom are just having fun like, 'Retired, not retired, retired, not retired.'"

Now, Kostek's completely switching gears and proving women stick together through thick and thin. As many know, Kostek and Brady's wife, Gisele Bündchen, are pretty close since their significant others have played ball together for quite some time, first for the New England Patriots and then for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While rumors have been circulating about the current state of Bündchen and Brady's marriage, Kostek is coming to the supermodel's defense since the pair has remained pretty tight-lipped on the topic amid all of the headlines.