Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Defends Gisele Bündchen Amid Tom Brady Marriage Rumors
One thing's for sure — Camille Kostek is not afraid to speak her mind on pretty much any topic. Since she first gained fame, Kostek has been the subject of plenty of headlines, which we all know comes with the territory when you're dating someone like former NFL star Rob Gronkowski.
Like we said, Kostek is pretty much an open book during interviews, and in July, she spilled the tea on whether or not she thinks that Gronkowski will remain in retirement after his second announcement or follow in the footsteps of Tom Brady and un-retire once again. "I am an honest lady, and honestly, in my heart, I didn't feel like this one is a forever one. So, I think maybe he'll come back again," she told Sports Illustrated. "I feel like him, and Tom are just having fun like, 'Retired, not retired, retired, not retired.'"
Now, Kostek's completely switching gears and proving women stick together through thick and thin. As many know, Kostek and Brady's wife, Gisele Bündchen, are pretty close since their significant others have played ball together for quite some time, first for the New England Patriots and then for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While rumors have been circulating about the current state of Bündchen and Brady's marriage, Kostek is coming to the supermodel's defense since the pair has remained pretty tight-lipped on the topic amid all of the headlines.
Camille Kostek goes to bat for Gisele Bündchen
Camille Kostek is weighing in on the rumored drama between Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady. Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend appeared on an episode of "The Viall Files" with "The Bachelor" alum Nick Viall, where she discussed various topics, from her relationship with Gronk to Bündchen skipping out on Brady's first NFL game of the season. The Sports Illustrated model explained that she remembered seeing a headline about the pair's marriage, but she chose not to click. "I didn't even go and read the article because I don't know their situation. And I also know the media definitely doesn't know it. Everything is speculation," she explained. "If you believe everything you read on the internet, you've got problems."
Kostek elaborated a little further on the topic, calling Brady and Bündchen "a beautiful representation of how celebrities should treat the media" by staying silent. She also made sure to stick up for Bündchen. "I don't go to every game," she revealed. "Like partnerships, relationships, whatever, it's your life. They have a family together, yes, but also there's been games that I've been at where I see Gisele's posts where she's just home with her kids." Kostek also pointed out that Bündchen simply missed an away game, to which it "wouldn't make sense" for her to even go.
In an interview with Elle, Bündchen touched on Brady's decision to play football again, saying that she "would like him to be more present," but she also understands that it's his decision to play.