Jimmy Kimmel's Emmys Apology To Quinta Brunson Has Twitter Divided

There always seems to be one controversial moment at an awards show that makes headlines (ahem, Will Smith's slap at the 2022 Oscars). In the case of the 2022 Emmy awards, Jimmy Kimmel came under fire for a stunt that he pulled on stage. While it did not involve slapping a presenter, it did involve laying and pretending he passed out. Kimmel lost the award for Outstanding Variety Talk Series before he took the stage and presented an award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. The late night host presented with fellow comedian Will Arnett, but he wasn't totally with it. Arnett dragged Kimmel's body across the stage as he joked that the star had too many "margaritas" before he was due to present. Once Arnett announced Quinta Brunson as the winner for her writing in "Abbott Elementary," Kimmel remained laying on the stage as Brunson said, "Jimmy, wake up. I won." While Kimmel continued to lay there, Brunson delivered her speech to the audience as she accepted the award.

Many fans felt like Kimmel stole Brunson's big moment, so he welcomed her on his late-night show, where he apologized, calling his behavior a "dumb comedy bit" before elaborating further. "I'm sorry I did do that, actually. And also, the last thing I would ever want to do was upset you because I think so much of you," he told Brunson and the audience. "And I think you know that — I hope you know that." But was the apology too little too late?