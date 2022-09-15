Meghan McCain Shares Big Family News

Meghan McCain is bursting with joy because she is expecting her second child — a girl — with husband Ben Domenech! McCain, who is now a columnist for the Daily Mail, gave the outlet the inside scoop on the announcement. "Ben and I feel so blessed that we will be adding a new member to our family this winter, a baby sister for our daughter Liberty!" the former TV co-host shared with the website. "We are more than halfway to meeting our newest daughter and we couldn't be more excited."

McCain added that "Our whole family, especially her grandmas, cannot wait to smother her with all the love and affection we can possibly give." Furthermore, the McCain-Domenechs "are truly thrilled and counting down the days to grow our family and meet our newest addition!'

In a February 2021 interview with People, McCain admitted that she was initially fearful of being a mother, but has really embraced her new role as a mother to young Liberty. "I was really back and forth about whether or not I was even going to do it ... and I can't believe how obsessed with it I am," the political commentator shared back in 2021. Congrats and best wishes to her and her family!