Snooki Names The Former Co-Star Who Unexpectedly Blocked Her On Social Media

MTV's reality show "Jersey Shore" premiered in 2009 and followed eight roommates spending their summer at a vacation house in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, per Entertainment Tonight. The cast of "Jersey Shore" included Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. They lived their lives out loud and on camera, with their own lifestyle full of fist-bumps, GTL (gym-tanning-laundry), and a wooden duck phone that hangs up when it shouldn't. When Pivarnick left the show after Season 2, Deena Cortese took her place. Fans loved following the roommates' (often drunken) antics for six seasons until the series ended in 2012.

Most of the original cast, including both Cortese and Pivarnick, returned in 2018 — with their families — for a continuation of sorts called "Jersey Shore Family Vacation," which has run five seasons and counting. The close gang of friends even put the kibosh on an announced reboot of the original called "Jersey Shore 2.0," which would have introduced a brand-new cast. They banded together and refused to let MTV run a series "that will exploit our original show, our hard work, and authenticity to gain viewers," as Polizzi wrote on Twitter. In July 2022, MTV suspended production of the new show.

Despite how tight-knit the group of beach babes and their extended families may be, Polizzi has discovered that one of her former roommates has blocked her on social media.