Snooki Names The Former Co-Star Who Unexpectedly Blocked Her On Social Media
MTV's reality show "Jersey Shore" premiered in 2009 and followed eight roommates spending their summer at a vacation house in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, per Entertainment Tonight. The cast of "Jersey Shore" included Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. They lived their lives out loud and on camera, with their own lifestyle full of fist-bumps, GTL (gym-tanning-laundry), and a wooden duck phone that hangs up when it shouldn't. When Pivarnick left the show after Season 2, Deena Cortese took her place. Fans loved following the roommates' (often drunken) antics for six seasons until the series ended in 2012.
Most of the original cast, including both Cortese and Pivarnick, returned in 2018 — with their families — for a continuation of sorts called "Jersey Shore Family Vacation," which has run five seasons and counting. The close gang of friends even put the kibosh on an announced reboot of the original called "Jersey Shore 2.0," which would have introduced a brand-new cast. They banded together and refused to let MTV run a series "that will exploit our original show, our hard work, and authenticity to gain viewers," as Polizzi wrote on Twitter. In July 2022, MTV suspended production of the new show.
Despite how tight-knit the group of beach babes and their extended families may be, Polizzi has discovered that one of her former roommates has blocked her on social media.
Snooki has lost touch with one of her former roommates
When the cast reunited for 2018's "Jersey Shore Family Vacation," one of the original members decided not to return to the shore in any iteration — or at least none that would be televised. Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola refused to return, saying on Instagram, "I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations." She added, "It was a difficult decision, as I love my roomies." Instead, she's been enjoying a mostly camera-free lifestyle (except on social media) with her fiance, Justin May, and promoting her clothing company, Sweetheart Styles.
Despite attempts from Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and other "Jersey Shore" alums to keep in touch with Giancola and bring her back to the show, she doesn't seem to want that. "We tried to get her back, like, two years ago, all of us texting her saying, 'Come for one dinner. Why not?'" Polizzi told E! News. "And she's just always like, 'No, I'll never do that show again.' We didn't want to push it." When Polizzi tried to reach out more recently, messaging Giancola on social media, she discovered she had been blocked. "I don't know what I did," Polizzi said. "It's unfortunate because we would love for her to come back."
Previous efforts to reconnect with Giancola haven't succeeded either. "Some of the cast members have tried reaching out, but she hasn't responded to them lately," a source told Us Weekly in 2019. "They would really like to still be friends."