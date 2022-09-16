The Real Reason Princess Anne Doesn't Want Anyone To Know About Her Private Life

Anne, Princess Royal has been thrust back into the spotlight following the sad death of her beloved mother, Queen Elizabeth II. But she's not exactly a staple when it comes to the spotlight. Of course, as the only daughter of the queen and Prince Phillip, sister to the now King Charles III, and aunt to William, Prince of Wales, and Harry, Duke of Sussex, we all know exactly who she is, with her closeness to her late mother also being a pretty well-known fact about this royal.

In fact, Princess Anne — who's touching curtsy to her late mom went viral — was so close to her mom that she followed the queen's coffin as her body was transported back to London from Scotland following her death at her Balmoral estate. "I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest mother's life. It has been an honor and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys. Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting," Princess Anne said in part in a touching statement, thanking the public for their outpouring of support. She then signed off her message, "To my mother, The Queen, thank you."

But while her brother King Charles III and nephews Prince William and Prince Harry have all become tabloid fodder, why do we know so little about Princess Anne's personal life?