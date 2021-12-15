How Princess Anne Completely Stepped Up For Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth is resting up before her grand Sandringham plans kick into action. The queen will resume her hosting duties at the royal estate in Norfolk — where her family traditionally gathers for the Christmas holidays — after being given the go-ahead by her medical team, per Express. In 2020, due to coronavirus restrictions, the queen and the Duke of Edinburgh spent the day quietly together. Little did she know that it would also be the last Christmas with Prince Philip, who died in April at age 99. Add to that the queen's own health issues, and it's easy to see why Queen Elizabeth is " totally committed to hosting everyone" at Sandringham for Christmas, per the Mirror.

Traditionally, Queen Elizabeth journeys to Sandringham by train, per Romper, but with her recent health scare, it is uncertain whether she will use the same mode of transportation. In fact, Express reports that the monarch made the journey to her Norfolk residence by helicopter last month to check up on her Christmas plans. The outlet also reports that she will leave for Sandringham around December 17. According to Us Weekly, an insider revealed, "George, Charlotte, and Louis are absolutely delighted to be seeing their great grandmother in person again." Of course, the queen was limited to "desk-based duties" since being hospitalized overnight in October.

However, at least one royal family member has stepped up and made her mother proud. Princess Anne represented her family when it counted the most.