Cardi B Is Closing The Book On Her Latest Legal Snafu

Cardi B, whose legal name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, appeared in court on September 15 to plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges for her involvement in a 2018 fight that broke out in a New York City strip club.

While the Grammy Award-winning rapper wasn't the only member of her entourage physically involved, she was accused of participating in a fight (and urging an acquaintance to participate) against two bartenders. According to The New York Times, the "WAP" rapper thought that one of the bartenders was romantically involved with her husband, Offset.

Joseph Tacopina, the lawyer representing the bar employees accused Cardi B of purposefully orchestrating the attack, per The New York Times. In April 2019, the rapper rejected a plea deal which have kept her out of jail, according to NBC News. However, Cardi B changed her tune just days before her case was to go to trial. And though the last few months have left Cardi B's future a bit uncertain, things are definitely looking up for her now.