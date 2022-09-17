The Disturbing True Story Behind An Onlooker Charging At The Queen's Coffin

Many in the U.K. and around the world have been in mourning since Queen Elizabeth II's death on September 8, with thousands upon thousands taking to the streets to pay their respects to the late monarch. The royal family's many residencies have been overrun with floral tributes to the queen, with her heartbroken family members doing public walkabouts to take in the incredible sights.

Catherine, Princess of Wales (who you may know better as Kate Middleton) and William, Prince of Wales have been two of those viewing the tributes and speaking to mourners, with the mom of three sharing just how emotional she's found the outpouring of support and sadness. During a visit to Sandringham, Fran Morgan, who had an interaction with the royal, told Birmingham Live, "She said she couldn't believe how many cards and flowers there were. But she also said: 'I can't read them all or I would cry.'"

In addition to the thousands of touching tributes left for the queen, mourners have also stood in line for hours to pass by her coffin, a process known as lying in state. The queen first lay in state in Scotland, as she died at her Scottish Balmoral estate, before her body was then transported home to London where she lay in state for a further four days, per Sky News. And it was there that a scary incident took place.