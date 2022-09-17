The Real Reason Harry And Meghan Were Just Uninvited From Buckingham Palace

The Daily Mail reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may no longer attend a state reception for foreign royals, official overseas guests, and world leaders on September 18. King Charles III and Queen Camilla will welcome the important guests at the Buckingham Palace reception. Per People, approximately 2,000 people will attend the Westminster Abbey event. However, the king's son and daughter-in-law may have been uninvited to the reception.

According to the Daily Mail, Harry and Meghan were apparently invited to palace reception earlier this week. However, it seems as if the invitation was sent in error. The outlet reports that Buckingham Palace officials have confirmed that only working royals may attend the event. And for those who haven't been following the antics of the British royal family lately, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are definitely no longer working members of the royal family.

To recall, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were no longer deemed working royals by Buckingham Palace back in February 2021. "In stepping away from the work of the royal family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service," said the palace in a statement (via AP News).