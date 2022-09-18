Fans Are Going Absolutely Wild Over Prince Harry For One Simple Reason

According to People, Prince Harry arrived in Scotland shortly after it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 on September 8. Of course, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle famously sparked controversy when they stepped back as senior royals in 2020, which put their relationship with the late monarch on edge at the end. According to a statement in The New York Times, Queen Elizabeth II said, "My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the royal family, we respect and understand their wish." However, the couple's relationship with the royals has been complicated by other issues, including racism towards Meghan, per Time.

Royal correspondent and entertainment reporter Kinsey Schofield talked to Nicki Swift about the chances for royal reconnection for Harry and Meghan. She said, "I see reconciliation once King Charles and Prince William feel confident in the brand again. Once they are comfortable in their new roles and feel like they are moving in a positive direction, they will likely be open to re-engaging."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is stirring the pot for another reason. Let's just say that the royal dress code does not come without complications.