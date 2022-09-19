The Snub That Had Prince Harry Scrambling Right Before The Queen's Death

Many royal watchers and media outlets have reported on how the royal family has repeatedly snubbed Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, during the funeral events to honor Queen Elizabeth II. Royal fans were fuming over Prince Andrew's new role with King Charles, while the king's youngest son appears to be treated with less care than the disgraced Andrew. For example, Harry has not been allowed to wear his military uniform for all but one funeral event for his grandmother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were invited, then uninvited, to a reception honoring the queen on September 18, as well. At the queen's funeral in Westminster Abbey, the Daily Beast reported the family put Harry and Meghan in the second row of the church, behind his family, even though there was room for the couple to sit with the family. Mike Tindall, Zara Tindall's husband, sat in the front row, while the king's youngest son sat behind him.

King Charles's public temper is sparking concern, too, and has received worldwide coverage. Charles didn't share a close relationship with his sons for years, although the monarch and his oldest son are reportedly closer now. The New York Post reported Charles was nicknamed the "pampered prince" for years because of his high-maintenance daily demands, while his sons were far less high-maintenance. Actions speak louder than words, and the actions of King Charles show that his relationship with his youngest son is frosty.

But one snub, in particular, had Harry scrambling right before the queen's death.