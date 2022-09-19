The Meghan Markle Funeral Conspiracy Everyone Can't Stop Talking About

Prince Harry was in Europe when he learned that Queen Elizabeth II was in poor health back on September 8, according to The New York Times. He quickly made arrangements to head to Scotland to see his grandmother, but she died before his arrival. Over the past week, the Duke of Sussex has been on-hand to honor the queen's life alongside the rest of his family.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have been distant from the royal family since deciding to step down as senior members back in 2020. The two moved to the United States and have been living their lives on their own terms, out of the public eye and far from Harry's home in the UK. The move caused a rift between Harry and his family, and things have been unsteady ever since. Harry and Meghan are believed to have kept in relatively close contact with the queen, even jumping on a video call with her to introduce her to their daughter Lilibet Diana, who was born in June 2021, according to People magazine. In the months that followed, reports of strife between Harry and his family continued.

Following the queen's death, both Harry and Meghan have been in the UK. At one point, the two were seen greeting people outside of Windsor Castle alongside William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales — Harry's brother and sister-in-law — according to People. On September 19, both Harry and Meghan attended the queen's funeral, and social media users noticed something curious during the service.