Why Didn't Pippa Middleton Go To The Queen's Funeral?

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19 was a pivotal moment in the country's history and marked one of the largest-ever security operations in the history of the United Kingdom, with royal biographer Robert Hardman describing the event to Global News as "an order of magnitude we simply haven't seen before." To that point, the funeral was packed world leaders, with over 500 heads of state from across the world attending — not least among them President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and the Prime Ministers of Canada, New Zealand, and Australia.

Of course, also at the queen's funeral was her immediate and grieving family — most prominently King Charles III, his wife, queen consort Camilla, William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, and their two eldest children, Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales. Other members included the queen's other children — Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward — as well as Charles' younger son, Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

However, there was one notable absence from the processions: Kate Middleton's younger sister, Pippa Middleton. Although the reason behind her absence has not been made public, there are several possibilities which royal observers have speculated, all of which make perfect sense.