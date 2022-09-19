Sandra Oh's Appearance At The Queen's Funeral Is Getting Attention
As Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest on September 19, mourners and royal watchers from all over the world gathered to pay their final respects to her legacy and life of service. In addition to the royal family, many famous faces — mostly high-ranking government officials, including President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — were granted entrance into Westminster Abbey, where the queen's funeral took place (via People). Royal watchers also spotted actor Sandra Oh, best known for her work on "Grey's Anatomy," at the funeral and promptly expressed their confusion.
"WHY IS SANDRA OH AT THE QUEEN'S FUNERAL," wrote one Twitter user alongside a video of her arrival. Another eagle-eyed fan tweeted, "Sandra Oh attending The Queens funeral, was not on my bingo card for 2022." Unlike the weddings of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle or William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, Queen Elizabeth's funeral wasn't exactly a celebrity-filled spectacle (though a few did attend), so it makes sense that people are questioning Oh's attendance. However, there's a great reason the "Killing Eve" actor was among the mourners at the queen's funeral.
Why was Sandra Oh at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral?
Sandra Oh attended Queen Elizabeth II's funeral with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as part of The Order Of Canada, which was established by Queen Elizabeth back in 1967. It is described as "the cornerstone of the Canadian Honours System and recognizes outstanding achievement, dedication to the community, and service to the nation" (per Canada.Ca). In June, Oh, who has dual U.S. and Canadian citizenship, was appointed as an Officer of The Order of Canada, the second-highest honor a civilian can receive, according to BBC News.
Prior to the queen's funeral, Trudeau announced that Oh would be among those who made the trip with him to London to attend. "In addition, the Canadian delegation will include members of the Order of Canada Mark Tewksbury, Gregory Charles, and Sandra Oh and Cross of Valour recipient Leslie Arthur Palmer," Trudeau said in a statement. "They will participate in a procession of recipients of national honours as part of the service."