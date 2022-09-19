Sandra Oh's Appearance At The Queen's Funeral Is Getting Attention

As Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest on September 19, mourners and royal watchers from all over the world gathered to pay their final respects to her legacy and life of service. In addition to the royal family, many famous faces — mostly high-ranking government officials, including President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — were granted entrance into Westminster Abbey, where the queen's funeral took place (via People). Royal watchers also spotted actor Sandra Oh, best known for her work on "Grey's Anatomy," at the funeral and promptly expressed their confusion.

"WHY IS SANDRA OH AT THE QUEEN'S FUNERAL," wrote one Twitter user alongside a video of her arrival. Another eagle-eyed fan tweeted, "Sandra Oh attending The Queens funeral, was not on my bingo card for 2022." Unlike the weddings of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle or William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, Queen Elizabeth's funeral wasn't exactly a celebrity-filled spectacle (though a few did attend), so it makes sense that people are questioning Oh's attendance. However, there's a great reason the "Killing Eve" actor was among the mourners at the queen's funeral.