Tom Brady Gives Telling Insight Into His Current State Of Mind

Tom Brady is aware that fans have flagged his recent unsportsmanlike conduct. Following the game against the Saints, Brady (uncharacteristically) shared some insight into his emotions on a September 19 episode of the "Let's Go!" podcast, which he hosts with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. "I didn't do a very good job of [staying calm] and I've gotta be really mindful of that going forward and getting my emotions in a good place so it allows me to be the best player I can be," Brady said. "I think there are points where you can become too overly emotional, which I definitely think I was [on Sunday]. I've got to find a better place to be at so I can be at a better place for my teammates." The seven-time Super Bowl champ also joked that his job is demanding. "The fact that I have worked weekends for the last 23 years, I do deserve one day off a week," he added.

While Brady is known for his incredible work ethic, he seems to be prioritizing family over the field this go-around. Per NFL News, he announced his intent to take a veteran day off every Wednesday, which is a new practice for the player. This came following a September 11 appearance on "Let's Go!," in which he noted that the consistent schedule of the game gives life some "simplicity" and that he's getting better at juggling his work and personal life.