How Adam Levine's Wife Is Reportedly Feeling About His Messy Affair Accusations

Behati Prinsloo hasn't publicly responded to Sumner Stroh's allegations, but she is (understandably) unhappy with her husband over the reports of infidelity. "[Adam Levine] admitted that he went behind her back and has been inappropriate ... She is still very upset though," a source close to the pair explained to People. With Prinsloo said to be "100 percent committed" to her growing family, "Adam is very understanding about her feelings." The insider added, "He is trying his best to make things better. He never wants a divorce."

Additionally, a separate source reiterated that the "Moves Like Jagger" singer is determined to make things work with his pregnant wife. This tracks with Levine's Instagram apology, in which he wrote (via TMZ), "My wife and my family [are] all I care about in this world ... I take full responsibility [for my mistakes]. We will get through it and we will get through it together."

However, the timing couldn't be worse for Prinsloo, who announced her third pregnancy as recently as September. InTouch reported that the model was "blindsided" by Stroh and had no inkling of any marital discontent on her husband's part. "She had no idea it was coming and is distraught," a source said. Despite "wanting to believe" Levine, Prinsloo feels that "there's no smoke without fire. They have had their fair share of problems in the past and are trying to navigate moving forward." No doubt fans are wishing Prinsloo well in the meantime.