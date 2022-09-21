How Adam Levine's Wife Is Reportedly Feeling About His Messy Affair Accusations
When it comes to "She Will Be Loved" singer Adam Levine, the "she" in question is a little ambiguous. The Maroon 5 front man has been hit with cheating allegations, beginning with Instagram model Sumner Stroh, who accused him of a year-long affair. "At the time, I was young, I was naive, and, I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited," Stroh said in a viral TikTok video, claiming to have been "manipulated" into the relationship. According to Stroh, she only came forward to get ahead of the tabloids when Levine got in contact once more — after a period of separation — to ask if he could name his unborn child after her. Currently, Levine is expecting his third child with his wife of eight years, Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo.
On September 20, Levine denied that anything with Stroh ever got past the texting phase. "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life," he wrote on his Instagram Stories (via TMZ). While Stroh and Levine engaged in a "he-said-she-said," more women have since come forth to accuse Levine of cheating. Per TMZ, a comedian named Maryka and a woman named Alyson Rosef both posted screenshots of their DMs with Levine. Rosef in particular told the outlet she chose to do so because "she feels really bad for Adam's wife." Speaking of, how is Prinsloo holding up in the midst of the messy affair accusations?
Behati Prinsloo is 'very upset' with her husband
Behati Prinsloo hasn't publicly responded to Sumner Stroh's allegations, but she is (understandably) unhappy with her husband over the reports of infidelity. "[Adam Levine] admitted that he went behind her back and has been inappropriate ... She is still very upset though," a source close to the pair explained to People. With Prinsloo said to be "100 percent committed" to her growing family, "Adam is very understanding about her feelings." The insider added, "He is trying his best to make things better. He never wants a divorce."
Additionally, a separate source reiterated that the "Moves Like Jagger" singer is determined to make things work with his pregnant wife. This tracks with Levine's Instagram apology, in which he wrote (via TMZ), "My wife and my family [are] all I care about in this world ... I take full responsibility [for my mistakes]. We will get through it and we will get through it together."
However, the timing couldn't be worse for Prinsloo, who announced her third pregnancy as recently as September. InTouch reported that the model was "blindsided" by Stroh and had no inkling of any marital discontent on her husband's part. "She had no idea it was coming and is distraught," a source said. Despite "wanting to believe" Levine, Prinsloo feels that "there's no smoke without fire. They have had their fair share of problems in the past and are trying to navigate moving forward." No doubt fans are wishing Prinsloo well in the meantime.