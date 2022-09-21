Maren Morris' Tension With Brittany And Jason Aldean Appears To Be Going Strong

Drama broke out in the country music world on August 23 when Brittany Aldean — Jason Aldean's wife — posted a video of herself on Instagram getting glammed up. She captioned the post, "I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life." The "Dirt Road Anthem" singer and his wife are known for their conservative views, with Brittany often wearing "Anti-Biden social club" merch.

But country singer Maren Morris seems to have had enough of their outspoken views. "It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human?" she tweeted in response to Cassadee Pope, who was also slamming Brittany for not being inclusive to the LGBTQ+ community. "Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie." These comments eventually led to a social media feud that even brought in conservative commentator Candace Owens.

The "The Bones" singer doesn't have any shame in posting her thoughts, though. "Look, I'm not a victim in this and neither is she," she told the Los Angeles Times on September 20. "But I don't have feelings of kindness when it comes to humans being made fun of for questioning their identity, especially kids." And now, it seems that this feud has made Morris feel uncomfortable with being around her country music colleagues.