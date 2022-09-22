Willie Garson's Son Gives An Emotional Tribute On The Anniversary Of His Father's Death

Willie Garson's son, Nathen Garson, is speaking out about his later father a year after his sad death. As fans will remember, the actor (who fans may recognize from the likes of "Sex and the City," "White Collar," and "Hawaii Five-0") died on September 21, 2021, after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

The 57-year-old's passing sparked touching messages and tributes from across the globe, with his "SATC" and "And Just Like That..." co-star Sarah Jessica Parker sharing one of the most emotional. The actor posted several photos of herself and Willie to Instagram alongside a lengthy caption. "Willie. I will miss everything about you. And replay our last moments together. I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls," she wrote in part. "Your absence a crater that I will fill with blessing of these memories and all the ones that are still in recesses yet to surface."

Willie's son also took to Instagram at the time to remember his late dad, posting a series of his own beloved memories, including a video of him playing the trumpet. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I'm so proud of you," he wrote. Nathen's son then returned to the social media site a year later to mark the anniversary of his passing, sharing another heart-wrenching post.