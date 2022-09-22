Lip Reader On What Prince William And Prince Harry Said During The Queen's Funeral

Since they were born, Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex have been immersed in the spotlight. Throughout their childhood, teen years, and early adulthood, the popular brothers presented a united front as they navigated the slippery tabloid world. However in 2018, their once close relationship reportedly began to crack after the two made headlines for their tense interactions. According to Vanity Fair's royal insider Katie Nicholls, one of their early disagreements was due to Prince William's attitude towards Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, during the holiday season. "Harry felt William wasn't rolling out the red carpet for Meghan and told him so," a mutual friend of the princes told her. "They had a bit of a fallout, which was only resolved when Charles stepped in ..."

Following the reported incident, the two princes seemingly put aside their differences and were relatively on good terms. But in 2020, it all came to a head when Harry and Meghan announced that they would be stepping away from their royal duties. "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the couple said in an official statement. Shortly after the surprising news made headlines, Us Weekly reported that Prince William was "blindsided" and "incredibly hurt" over Prince Harry and Meghan's departure. After being separated for two years, fans hoped the two would reconcile in light of Queen Elizabeth II's passing. While they appeared to exchange words at the queen's funeral, it seems as though the brothers have yet to formally reconcile.