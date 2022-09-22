RHOC Alum David Beador's Marriage Just Took An Unexpected Turn
What exactly is going on between former "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star David Beador and his wife, Lesley Beador (née Cook)? Well, as a reality star and the former husband of Shannon Beador, we know he has to be used to having a little drama in his life, but the latest turn of events in the romance department has to be worth of a Bravo story arc.
We know things haven't exactly been the best between these two for a while now, as David filed for divorce from Lesley on September 15 after just under two years of marriage. According to People, who saw the court documents, David blamed their split on "irreconcilable differences" and also asked for joint physical and legal custody of their daughter, Anna Love Beader, who was born in February 2021. The filing came around two months after Lesley shared snaps on Instagram of the seemingly happy family taking a trip to Glacier National Park together, one day after posting a PDA-packed photo showing her sitting on David's lap and giving him a big smooch.
But now, as we'd expect from a "Real Housewives" alumni, there's been a dramatic twist in the proceedings!
Lesley Beador claimed David Beador filed to dismiss his divorce filing
U-turn! It seems like David Beador and Lesley Beador (née Cook) may not be going their separate ways after all, as the latter shared a big update on their divorce on Instagram on September 21. "My husband filed a request for a dismissal a few days ago. Now back to your regular scheduled programming," she captioned a photo of them together at the Super Bowl, sharing the same message alongside a different photo of them smiling together on her Instagram Story while tagging her own account three times.
But, there's a bit of a fly in the ointment, as the court is saying not so fast. According to Page Six, a public information officer for the Superior Court of California in Orange County denied there had been a request to dismiss the divorce, while also stating there didn't appear to be one in the queue to be approved, either. Awkward.
As "Real Housewives" fans will likely know, Lesley and David's romance caused quite the stir back in early 2018 because of how quickly they got together in the wake of David's split with Shannon Beader. Then, later that year came that notorious shot of the two completely nude and making out while seemingly out on a hike, which, as you can imagine, caused Andy Cohen to have a field day on "Watch What Happens Live."