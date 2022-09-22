RHOC Alum David Beador's Marriage Just Took An Unexpected Turn

What exactly is going on between former "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star David Beador and his wife, Lesley Beador (née Cook)? Well, as a reality star and the former husband of Shannon Beador, we know he has to be used to having a little drama in his life, but the latest turn of events in the romance department has to be worth of a Bravo story arc.

We know things haven't exactly been the best between these two for a while now, as David filed for divorce from Lesley on September 15 after just under two years of marriage. According to People, who saw the court documents, David blamed their split on "irreconcilable differences" and also asked for joint physical and legal custody of their daughter, Anna Love Beader, who was born in February 2021. The filing came around two months after Lesley shared snaps on Instagram of the seemingly happy family taking a trip to Glacier National Park together, one day after posting a PDA-packed photo showing her sitting on David's lap and giving him a big smooch.

But now, as we'd expect from a "Real Housewives" alumni, there's been a dramatic twist in the proceedings!