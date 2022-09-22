Brad Pitt's Taste In Celebrity Men Is Completely Relatable

Brad Pitt is arguably the world's biggest heartthrob. Ever since he entered the scene in the '90s, his smoldering looks continue to capture the hearts of everyone that lays their eyes on him, including his friends in the industry.

Aside from female actors, even his male peers admitted to being in awe of his beauty. Ben Affleck once admitted that Pitt is one of his crushes. "I think Brad Pitt is my cinematic crush," he said in 2013 (via BBC). "Brad Pitt to me is like the perfect man and actor... Brad, I hope this doesn't disturb you to hear." Actor Brian Cox, who starred alongside Pitt in "Troy," also confessed to finding him absolutely ravishing. "I remember at one point being agog at Brad," he shared in a Vanity Fair interview. "He'd never been in costumes like that... Brad walked on set and my jaw was down because he was so stunningly beautiful. I'm straight but I thought, 'Wow, my God! This guy is stunning.' What chance does one have on the screen against this beautiful, beautiful man?"

People crushing on Brad Pitt is old news, but what's surprising is the actor has his fair share of mancrushes in the industry, too.