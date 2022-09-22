Brad Pitt's Taste In Celebrity Men Is Completely Relatable
Brad Pitt is arguably the world's biggest heartthrob. Ever since he entered the scene in the '90s, his smoldering looks continue to capture the hearts of everyone that lays their eyes on him, including his friends in the industry.
Aside from female actors, even his male peers admitted to being in awe of his beauty. Ben Affleck once admitted that Pitt is one of his crushes. "I think Brad Pitt is my cinematic crush," he said in 2013 (via BBC). "Brad Pitt to me is like the perfect man and actor... Brad, I hope this doesn't disturb you to hear." Actor Brian Cox, who starred alongside Pitt in "Troy," also confessed to finding him absolutely ravishing. "I remember at one point being agog at Brad," he shared in a Vanity Fair interview. "He'd never been in costumes like that... Brad walked on set and my jaw was down because he was so stunningly beautiful. I'm straight but I thought, 'Wow, my God! This guy is stunning.' What chance does one have on the screen against this beautiful, beautiful man?"
People crushing on Brad Pitt is old news, but what's surprising is the actor has his fair share of mancrushes in the industry, too.
Brad Pitt thinks George Clooney and Paul Newman are attractive
Apparently, Brad Pitt also harbors a crush on his peers in the industry. In fact, he just named two people he thinks are attractive in a new interview with Vogue. When asked who he considers the "most handsome men in the world," he had two answers: George Clooney and Paul Newman.
"You know in the acting world... the immediate go-to is Paul Newman," Pitt confessed. "Because he aged so gracefully. And by all reports [he was] a really special, giving, warm and truthful human being." But when it comes to his all-time crush? It's Clooney. "I gotta name that George Clooney f***er because why not?" he quipped. "Because usually, I'm always taking him out, and he's always taking me out. And this time, I'm gonna go the other way, just this once."
It looks like Pitt has good taste in men, which is probably why he just debuted his own skincare line — to help everyone look and feel just as beautiful, perhaps? Sitting down with British Vogue, Pitt noted that it was actually his ex, Gwyneth Paltrow, who inspired him to dive into this kind of business. "I love what Gwyneth's done [with Goop]," he explained. "She has always had that in her as a curator, and it's been a lovely creative outlet for her. Come to think about it, she was probably the first one who got me to even wash my face twice a day."