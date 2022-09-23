The Tragic Death Of Doobie Brothers Drummer John Hartman

On September 22, the Doobie Brothers announced on their official Twitter and Instagram pages that John Hartman, their drummer and one of three founding members still alive (along with Tom Johnston and Patrick Simmons, both of whom still remain in the band) had died. The band did not share a cause of death.

"Today we are thinking of John Hartman, or Little John to us," the band wrote. "John was a wild spirit, great drummer, and showman during his time in the Doobies. He was also a close friend for many years and an intricate part of the band personality! We send our condolences to all his loved ones at this difficult time. Rest In Peace John."

According to their biography, Hartman helped to found the band in 1969 when he was introduced to fellow musician Tom Johnston — who was a singer and guitarist — and they began playing together in local bars in the Bay Area. After they later met Pat Simmons, the band's prospects only took off from there. After a decades-long on-off relationship with the band, Hartman fully retired from playing in 1992, following a brief reunion to benefit their terminally ill percussionist, Bobby LaKind, who died only a few months later. However, Hartman's influence will no doubt live on.