How Amber Heard Reportedly Feels About Johnny Depp's New Relationship
Over three months removed from the contentious Depp v. Heard defamation trial, the dust has somewhat settled. Minus a polarizing cameo from Johnny Depp at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in August, both parties have laid relatively low — until now. A new update about Depp's love life has sent fans back into a frenzy, reigniting talk about the former couple all over again.
On September 22, Us Weekly reported Depp is in a relationship with Joelle Rich, the lawyer who represented him in his 2018 libel lawsuit against U.K. tabloid The Sun. An insider told the outlet, "Their chemistry is off the charts ... it's serious between them, they are the real deal." Rich previously attended Depp and Heard's 2022 Virginia trial, acting as emotional support for the former. The source continued, "There was no professional obligation for her being there. It was personal."
The news has surprised some fans, who speculated Depp was in a relationship with a different lawyer: Camille Vasquez, who represented him more recently. Vasquez has spoken out against the rumors, telling People in June, "It's unfortunate and it's disappointing, but at the same time it kind of comes with the territory. I can't say I was all that surprised." Now that the cat is out of the bag, some might be curious to know what Amber Heard thinks of her ex-husband's latest flame.
Amber Heard isn't sweating Johnny Depp's relationship
When it comes to Johnny Depp's new romance with former lawyer Joelle Rich, Amber Heard reportedly isn't bothered. A source told ET, "Amber isn't paying attention to Johnny or his personal life ... She doesn't care who he dates and just wants to move forward with her life."
Given how intense people's feelings are about the former couple on both sides, no comment is probably the best comment. Since the conclusion of Depp and Heard's trial, she's only publicly acknowledged her ex-husband once, in a statement on Instagram following the verdict. The "Justice League" actor previously wrote, "I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband."
Post-trial, Heard has two upcoming films: period drama "In the Fire," and DCEU movie "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," where she'll reprise her role as Mera in a reduced capacity despite a petition calling for her removal. Meanwhile, Depp is still performing with Jeff Beck, and shooting "La Favorite," which is due on Netflix in 2023. With distance from each other and the trial, both of them seem to be getting back to work and leaving the drama for the big screen.