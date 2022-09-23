How Amber Heard Reportedly Feels About Johnny Depp's New Relationship

Over three months removed from the contentious Depp v. Heard defamation trial, the dust has somewhat settled. Minus a polarizing cameo from Johnny Depp at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in August, both parties have laid relatively low — until now. A new update about Depp's love life has sent fans back into a frenzy, reigniting talk about the former couple all over again.

On September 22, Us Weekly reported Depp is in a relationship with Joelle Rich, the lawyer who represented him in his 2018 libel lawsuit against U.K. tabloid The Sun. An insider told the outlet, "Their chemistry is off the charts ... it's serious between them, they are the real deal." Rich previously attended Depp and Heard's 2022 Virginia trial, acting as emotional support for the former. The source continued, "There was no professional obligation for her being there. It was personal."

The news has surprised some fans, who speculated Depp was in a relationship with a different lawyer: Camille Vasquez, who represented him more recently. Vasquez has spoken out against the rumors, telling People in June, "It's unfortunate and it's disappointing, but at the same time it kind of comes with the territory. I can't say I was all that surprised." Now that the cat is out of the bag, some might be curious to know what Amber Heard thinks of her ex-husband's latest flame.