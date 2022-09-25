Palace Insiders Reveal Just How Poorly Meghan Markle Allegedly Treated Her Former Employees

After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry put project Sussexit in motion, they sat down with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 to discuss why they relinquished their roles as working royals and moved to California. They spoke at length about not feeling protected and supported, and Meghan explained that the onslaught of negative stories from palace insiders played a role in their decision to speak out about their experiences. "I don't know how they could expect that after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that 'The Firm' is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us," she said.

Some members of "The Firm" — a nickname for the royal family and everyone who works for them — seemed to launch a preemptive strike against the duke and duchess by sharing their side of the story before the Oprah interview aired. Speaking to The Times, aides accused both Meghan and Harry of creating a toxic work environment by bullying staff, with one source saying, "There were a lot of broken people. Young women were broken by their behavior."

Now, Harry's preparing to release a memoir and the book has Buckingham Palace courtiers shaking in their boots, per the Daily Mail. But once again, some of the Sussexes' former aides will get to control the narrative first, thanks to the publication of "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown." According to Page Six, the book details additional claims about Meghan's alleged mistreatment of staff.