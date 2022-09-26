Alec And Hilaria Baldwin Have Exciting Family News
There's big news coming out of the Baldwin camp! Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, announced big news back in March when she took to Instagram to share that they were expecting their seventh child (and Alec's eighth overall) together. Hilaria confirmed the news via a sweet video that showed the couple surrounded by their children as they told they'd have a new baby brother or sister to play with soon. "After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall," she captioned the adorable family video, referencing the difficulties the family have experienced prior to the news.
Of course, Alec has been embroiled in some tough situations following the shooting that took place on the set of his movie "Rust," in October 2021, killing Halyna Hutchins, while Hilaria has been open about their fertility issues. Hilaria opened up in an April 2021 Instagram post about a miscarriage she had in April 2019 as well as the pregnancy loss she went through seven months later. "We all have different fertility/infertility stories and there are so many ways we can become parents. Being a parent truly is caring in the deepest way for another soul...through that giving energy we nurture ourselves and fill the world with love," she wrote in the caption.
But, after so much heartbreak, the Baldwin family were ready to share some good news with the world on September 25.
Hilaria Baldwin introduced the world to her newborn daughter
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin have officially welcomed a baby girl! The latter confirmed the exciting news via Instagram on September 25, a few days after their little girl entered the world. "She's here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true, ilaria catalina irena. 9-22-22," Hilaria captioned her upload, sharing that Ilaria weighed 6lbs, 13oz. She revealed that both she and the baby were doing well and gushed over how excited Ilaria's siblings were to welcome her into the family. The star shared the news alongside a video of herself holding her newborn daughter mere minutes after she was born as well as photos of the family looking at her. The comments section was full of sweet messages for the happy parents, with Mario Lopez commenting, "Felicidades!!" while former "The Bachelorette" star Ali Manno wrote, "Congratulations! She's precious!"
Alec shared the same video to his Instagram account before following up a few hours later with an emotional post about his family and the tough times they've experienced. That touching upload included several snaps of his children as he shared in the caption, "My heart has been broken a thousand times this past year. And things in my life May never be the same. Lots of changes coming. But my family has kept me alive. They are my reason for living. And @hilariabaldwin, too."