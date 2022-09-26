Alec And Hilaria Baldwin Have Exciting Family News

There's big news coming out of the Baldwin camp! Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, announced big news back in March when she took to Instagram to share that they were expecting their seventh child (and Alec's eighth overall) together. Hilaria confirmed the news via a sweet video that showed the couple surrounded by their children as they told they'd have a new baby brother or sister to play with soon. "After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall," she captioned the adorable family video, referencing the difficulties the family have experienced prior to the news.

Of course, Alec has been embroiled in some tough situations following the shooting that took place on the set of his movie "Rust," in October 2021, killing Halyna Hutchins, while Hilaria has been open about their fertility issues. Hilaria opened up in an April 2021 Instagram post about a miscarriage she had in April 2019 as well as the pregnancy loss she went through seven months later. "We all have different fertility/infertility stories and there are so many ways we can become parents. Being a parent truly is caring in the deepest way for another soul...through that giving energy we nurture ourselves and fill the world with love," she wrote in the caption.

But, after so much heartbreak, the Baldwin family were ready to share some good news with the world on September 25.