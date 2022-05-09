Alec And Hilaria Baldwin Share A Big Announcement About Baby No. 7

It's hard to believe that Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are already the proud parents of six young kiddos. Let's also not forget that Alec shares a daughter — model Ireland Basinger Baldwin — with his ex-wife Kim Basinger. Yet, while Alec tends to be more private on social media, Hilaria uses Instagram feed to share photos and videos of their children, keeping fans updated on their daily activities and milestones.

In March, Hilaria announced the exciting news that she and Alec are expecting their seventh child together. "After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall," she wrote on Instagram. Hilaria included a video of herself and Alec telling their brood there's another baby on board. "A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times," Hilaria added, seeming to perhaps hint at the "Rust" shooting scandal that her husband found himself at the center of in 2021. The mother of six also said that she was "looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call 'life.'"

Up until recently, the pair has remained tight-lipped on the sex of the baby on the way. In an Instagram Story in early April (via People), Hilaria explained that they knew its sex, but weren't quite ready to share it. Now, the timing seems right.