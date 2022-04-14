Alec Baldwin Reveals The Real Reason He Keeps Having So Many Children

Hilaria Baldwin, wife of Alec Baldwin, is once again pregnant, making this baby number seven for the couple, according to People magazine. In addition to Alec's oldest child, Ireland Baldwin, who he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger, the actor is father to Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, Eduardo, and María Lucia — who is just over a year old. If you were wondering why the Baldwins keep procreating, as many critics on social media have, Alec has a relatively simple answer.

The Baldwins have weathered plenty of controversy in recent months. There was the revelation that Hilaria, despite her Spanish accent, is actually from New England and has apparently just been pretending to be from Spain. And then there was the tragic incident on a film set, in which Alec fired a gun he did not know was loaded with real bullets and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

In the grand scheme of bad press, having a whole lot of children seems pretty low-stakes. But it was at least one controversy that Alec seemed more than prepared to address.