Hilaria Baldwin's Bold Argument Reignites Heritage Controversy

Hilaria Baldwin made a bold argument on social media that's got her name firmly back in the headlines. The yoga instructor — who shot to fame when she married actor Alec Baldwin in 2012 — hasn't exactly been a stranger to controversy over the years. Hilaria famously faced backlash in 2020 when it was claimed she'd made out she was of Spanish descent, despite being born in Boston, Massachusetts to white, American parents (via The Cut).

Hilaria was also accused of cultural appropriation by faking a Spanish accent in various interviews, while her agency's website incorrectly claimed she was born on the Spanish island of Mallorca, which is where she attended school and her parents moved in 2011.

Alec defended his wife and Hilaria apologized for not being clearer about her heritage on Instagram in February. She wrote, "My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both" and added she had a "deep connection to two cultures" and was "proud of the way [she] was raised."

