Michele Morrone's Rep Pours Cold Water On Those Khloé Kardashian Dating Rumors

With all of the drama with her ex Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian seems overdue for a peaceful relationship. Rumors were recently swirling that she may have found a new man in Michele Morrone (of the extra spicy "365 Days" trilogy on Netflix).

According to Elle, Kardashian recently went to the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show during Fashion Week in Milan. She was merely going to support big sis Kim Kardashian, who debuted her new collection with the fashion brand. However, before and after the show, the Good American founder was spotted spending some time with Morrone. After the actor posted a sensual pic with Kardashian on his Instagram story, fans quickly ran with the idea that the two were together. "KHLOE IS DATING MICHELE?? I'm sorry but this is what Khloe needed, out with the OLD NBA Player and in with the new Italian actor!" one fan tweeted.

Earlier in the summer, Kardashian was reportedly dating a private equity investor, though the romance ended about as quickly as it started. So supporters were happy to see her potentially moving on with Morrone. However, neither Kardashian nor Morrone had confirmed or denied the reports ... until now.