How Harry And Meghan Put A Burden On William And Catherine's Children

Following the tragic death of Queen Elizabeth II, many wondered if the shared grief of their beloved "Mother," "Granny," and "Gan-Gan" would be what reunited members of the royal family once and for all — particularly when it came to the ongoing rift between Prince Harry and his father and brother, the newly minted King Charles III and Prince of Wales. "The Queen adored Harry right to the end, and Harry adored her," royal historian James Hardman dished to People following the late monarch's passing. "I think she was one of the conduits between Windsor and California, and it would have been one of her dearest wishes that they patch things up," he maintained.

Sadly, however, it appears tensions may only be worsening. While the royal family maintained a stiff upper lip for appearance's sake at the queen's funeral, it appears there was major tension bubbling just underneath the surface. Take for instance the reports that Harry and Meghan were uninvited from King Charles' reception. "UPDATE: A Palace spokesperson has reiterated this morning that Sunday's state reception is 'for working royals only'. No further comment or guidance on why the Sussexes were invited (and now seemingly uninvited)," journalist Omid Scobie tweeted about the snafu. But that's not all. "In her brand new book aptly titled "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and The Future of the Crown," royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl argued that Harry and Meghan Markle's so-called "Megxit," placed an unfair burden on the Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children...