John Travolta Celebrates Olivia Newton-John's Birthday With Touching Throwback
Since starring together in the hit "Grease" in 1978, John Travolta and the late Dame Olivia Newton-John have been incredibly close. There's no doubt that the movie helped put both stars on the map, especially Newton-John, who didn't have as many significant credits to her name at the time as Travolta did. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the former co-stars reunited, and Travolta couldn't help but gush over how Newton-John was made for the role of Sandy in "Grease."
The actor explained that there were plenty of other big names in the mix for the role, including Linda Ronstadt and Marie Osmond, and they were both "wonderful," but the part seemed made for Newton-John, according to Travolta. "But every guy in the world wants Olivia Newton-John as their girlfriend, and I knew that 'cause I wanted that. I felt the same way," he said, adding that every girl wanted to be just like her. "There was only one person in the world that was Sandy, and that was Olivia Newton-John."
It's clear that the two had an undeniable chemistry that we saw in the film, and they remained close over the years, even reuniting in 2019, per People. Sadly, Newton-John died on August 8 after a long battle with breast cancer. Newton-John's husband, John Easterling, was the first person to inform the world of Newton John's death in a heartbreaking Instagram post. Now, Travolta is honoring Newton-John's memory on her birthday.
John Travolta remembers Olivia Newton-John on her birthday
Olivia Newton-John may be gone, but that doesn't mean she will ever be forgotten. John Travolta took to Instagram to honor the late star on what would have been her 74th birthday, marking her first birthday since her death. Travolta took to his Instagram stories to share a photo of himself and Newton-John on the set of their hit movie, "Grease," and the pair gazed lovingly into one another's eyes. "Happy birthday, my Olivia," he wrote in bold white letters underneath the photo's caption.
The post on his Instagram story marks one of the first times that the actor has spoken about Newton-John since his original post in August, which paid tribute to the singer after she lost a long battle with breast cancer. Travolta shared a throwback shot of Newton-John on his page and a gut-wrenching caption in her memory. "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much," he began the post, ensuring Newton-John that he would see her "down the road." Travolta ended the post by writing, "Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"
Many fans flocked to the comments section to shower the post with love, while sending their condolences to the star. One person commented on the sweet update, "Beautiful words for a beautiful lady."