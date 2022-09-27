John Travolta Celebrates Olivia Newton-John's Birthday With Touching Throwback

Since starring together in the hit "Grease" in 1978, John Travolta and the late Dame Olivia Newton-John have been incredibly close. There's no doubt that the movie helped put both stars on the map, especially Newton-John, who didn't have as many significant credits to her name at the time as Travolta did. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the former co-stars reunited, and Travolta couldn't help but gush over how Newton-John was made for the role of Sandy in "Grease."

The actor explained that there were plenty of other big names in the mix for the role, including Linda Ronstadt and Marie Osmond, and they were both "wonderful," but the part seemed made for Newton-John, according to Travolta. "But every guy in the world wants Olivia Newton-John as their girlfriend, and I knew that 'cause I wanted that. I felt the same way," he said, adding that every girl wanted to be just like her. "There was only one person in the world that was Sandy, and that was Olivia Newton-John."

It's clear that the two had an undeniable chemistry that we saw in the film, and they remained close over the years, even reuniting in 2019, per People. Sadly, Newton-John died on August 8 after a long battle with breast cancer. Newton-John's husband, John Easterling, was the first person to inform the world of Newton John's death in a heartbreaking Instagram post. Now, Travolta is honoring Newton-John's memory on her birthday.