Shakira Faces Grim Possibility In Upcoming Tax Fraud Trial

Shakira's legal battle with Spain over their assertion that she evaded paying taxes owed to them continues to heat up. The singer was first accused of tax evasion in 2018 when the Spanish tax authority claimed that she withheld 14.5 million euros in taxes between 2012 and 2014. Shakira first claimed that she was living primarily in the Bahamas; however, the government accused of her secretly living in Barcelona with her then-partner Gerard Piqué, per USA Today. According to The Sun, any resident of Spain is required to pay taxes regardless of the country where they made their money. This means that, if Shakira was actually living in Spain for the majority of the year, they're entitled to their fair share of her overall income. And while Shakira listed Spain on her taxes in 2015, the authorities determined, after a year's long investigation, that the singer spent 242, 212, and 243 days in Spain in 2012, 2013, and 2014 respectively.

Over this four-year ordeal, Shakira has adamantly defended her innocence and stated that she'd already paid Spain any money owed to them, in addition interest to payments that totaled out to 3 million euros, per the Associated Press. In July, the "Beautiful Liar" singer also rejected a plea deal which would've allowed her to settle the matter without getting a jury involved. However, she decided to fight the case and have her day in court. Now, Shakira's legal issues are only getting more serious.