Billy Eichner Remains Unbothered By Carrie Underwood's Social Media Diss
Unlike Las Vegas, what happens on Twitter doesn't always stay on Twitter — right, Carrie Underwood?
Comedian, actor, and producer Billy Eichner let it all hang out during the September 27 episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" when he discussed the moment he realized he had been blocked on Twitter by country music's reigning golden girl. "There was this thing where she, like, during the height of COVID, she posted, she retweeted a speech by some Republican guy saying that kids shouldn't have to wear masks in schools," he recounted to host Andy Cohen about the social media snub. "Like, kind of letting her political views be known for the first time and I guess I made some jokes about it that went viral on Twitter and I guess she didn't like that," he explained.
Fortunately for Eichner, it doesn't appear that the "Bros" star is losing any sleep over Underwood's Twitter diss...
Billy Eichner says it was 'a great honor' to be blocked by Carrie Underwood
No hard feelings here!
"American Horror" actor Billy Eichner told Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live" host Andy Cohen that it was "a great honor" to be blocked by Carrie Underwood on Twitter. "It was one of the great thrills of my life, you know," he gushed. But that's not all. Back in August 2021, Eichner tweeted that being blocked by the country music crooner star was "one of the proudest moments" of his career and noted that it would be "hard to top," (via BuzzFeed). And in yet another tweet he referred to the slight as "iconic."
Still, not everyone was as excited to hear that the "Before He Cheats" singer had blocked Eichner. Shortly after the fiasco first went down in August 2021, many in the Twitterverse weighed in on the matter. "Maybe next time she'll think before disseminating potentially lethal advice," one user tweeted. Meanwhile, another wrote, "Just another county music zero." YIKES. Something tells us this Twitter beef is just getting started...