Billy Eichner Remains Unbothered By Carrie Underwood's Social Media Diss

Unlike Las Vegas, what happens on Twitter doesn't always stay on Twitter — right, Carrie Underwood?

Comedian, actor, and producer Billy Eichner let it all hang out during the September 27 episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" when he discussed the moment he realized he had been blocked on Twitter by country music's reigning golden girl. "There was this thing where she, like, during the height of COVID, she posted, she retweeted a speech by some Republican guy saying that kids shouldn't have to wear masks in schools," he recounted to host Andy Cohen about the social media snub. "Like, kind of letting her political views be known for the first time and I guess I made some jokes about it that went viral on Twitter and I guess she didn't like that," he explained.

Fortunately for Eichner, it doesn't appear that the "Bros" star is losing any sleep over Underwood's Twitter diss...